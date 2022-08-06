The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €197.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €197.00 ($203.09) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.19% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($180.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($325.77) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($180.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday.

Volkswagen stock traded down €0.88 ($0.91) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €143.60 ($148.04). 1,155,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a 52-week high of €210.10 ($216.60). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €154.45.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

