The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,137 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $270.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

