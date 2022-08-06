The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $270.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

