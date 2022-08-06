The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 138,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

