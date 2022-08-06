The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.80. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

