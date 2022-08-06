TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.41.

TFII opened at C$137.38 on Tuesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$108.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67.

In other TFI International news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. In other news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$428,135,600.22. Insiders have sold a total of 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164 in the last three months.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

