TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$157.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.69.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.91. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.