Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of TGH opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Textainer Group by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile



Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

