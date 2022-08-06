Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

