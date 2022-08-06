Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.59. 311,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,360. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 86.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2,404.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 112,763 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 677,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

