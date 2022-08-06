TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

TenX (PAY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $59,576.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,265.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003632 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063864 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

