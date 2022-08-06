TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$33.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of T opened at C$28.92 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$27.34 and a 1-year high of C$34.65. The stock has a market cap of C$39.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

