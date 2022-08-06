Telos Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Telos has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $51.03 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

