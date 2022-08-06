Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $46.40 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.29% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $46,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $26.28 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

