TD Securities Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.50.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$671.72 million and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.11.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

