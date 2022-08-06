TD Securities Cuts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$50.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sprott stock opened at C$46.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.64. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$41.72 and a 1 year high of C$71.70.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.3177671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

