TD Securities Cuts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.40.

RGLD stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,845,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,978,000 after buying an additional 399,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

