TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TAL. CICC Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

TAL stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,979,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,020,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,959 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,543,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,245 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

