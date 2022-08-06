Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 11,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 45,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

