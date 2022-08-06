Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.46. 23,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 57,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Sysmex Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Further Reading

