Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $123.02 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $123.02 million and $3.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00264843 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 652,950,326 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

