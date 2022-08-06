Syntropy Market Capitalization Hits $40.97 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $40.97 million and $54,766.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,248,535 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

