Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 273.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 440.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

