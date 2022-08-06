Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($110.31) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($105.15) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($132.99) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €108.25 ($111.60) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €105.39 and a 200-day moving average of €105.82. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($75.75).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.