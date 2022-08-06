Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

