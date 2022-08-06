Swarm Price Hits $0.0073 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $573,733.48 and approximately $21.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003626 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060857 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.