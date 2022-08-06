Susquehanna Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $32.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Insider Activity at Uber Technologies
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.