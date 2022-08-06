Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Tami Tillotson Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

