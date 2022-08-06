Superdry (LON:SDRY) Shares Down 3%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 129.60 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 131.40 ($1.61). 113,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 505,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.40 ($1.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 359 ($4.40).

Get Superdry alerts:

Superdry Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.38. The company has a market cap of £107.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superdry

Superdry Company Profile

In other Superdry news, insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 805,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,143,344.24 ($1,400,985.47). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 805,473 shares of company stock worth $114,379,441.

(Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.