Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.57.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE SLF opened at C$60.40 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$56.14 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33. The firm has a market cap of C$35.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.76.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

