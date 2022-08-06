Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 305,458 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,458 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 2.01% of Napco Security Technologies worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 757.6% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 312,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 275,792 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 219,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NSSC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $958.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

