Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of Upland Software worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 420,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 345,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 94,828 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 155,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

UPLD opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

