Stox (STX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,258.00

Stox (STX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. Stox has a market cap of $152,935.48 and $7,258.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stox has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,187.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00175420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00132896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033827 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,508,017 coins and its circulating supply is 51,113,625 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stox is www.stox.com.

Buying and Selling Stox

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

