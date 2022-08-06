Storj Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market cap of $260.88 million and $31.21 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002991 BTC on popular exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00064072 BTC.

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 375,303,083 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

