StockNews.com Upgrades LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) to Buy

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ RAMP traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,082. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.07.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $141.73 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

