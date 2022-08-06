StockNews.com Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Hold

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 587,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itron has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Itron by 17.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 105.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.