StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natus Medical Price Performance
Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.93.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Natus Medical
Natus Medical Company Profile
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.