StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

