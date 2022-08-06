StockNews.com Downgrades LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) to Sell

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

LL Flooring stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,144. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.14.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. LL Flooring’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 210,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LL Flooring by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LL Flooring by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LL Flooring by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

