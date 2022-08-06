StockNews.com Downgrades LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) to Sell

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
LL Flooring stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,144. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.14.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. LL Flooring’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
