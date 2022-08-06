StockNews.com Downgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $737.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 407,125 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 244,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 226,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 224,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

