StockNews.com Downgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE:FC opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $725.33 million, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 81,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $6,097,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

