StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
