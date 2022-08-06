StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

About Marine Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

