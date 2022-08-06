Stipend Market Capitalization Reaches $152,950.11 (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. Stipend has a market cap of $152,950.11 and $11.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,212.59 or 1.00096335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00225071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00224200 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00261348 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

