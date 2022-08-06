Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE TVE opened at C$3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.07 and a twelve month high of C$6.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Marnie Smith purchased 19,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at C$578,069.76.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

