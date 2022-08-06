Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Major Shareholder Caligan Partners Lp Acquires 46,009 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 46,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $80,055.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,189,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,470,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 210,200 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $311,096.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 137,648 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $195,460.16.

On Monday, June 13th, Caligan Partners Lp purchased 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Caligan Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00.

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter.

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

