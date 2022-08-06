Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.90 million-$254.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.67 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 511,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,890 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

