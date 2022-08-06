Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. Spire also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 296,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,032. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Sidoti lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

