SPINDLE (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $124,642.10

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $124,642.10 and approximately $27.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.15 or 1.00010616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00217995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00223447 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00261090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00062595 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005063 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004875 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

