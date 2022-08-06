SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.