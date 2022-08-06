SparkPoint Price Reaches $0.0004 (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $3.83 million and $241,891.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,767,987,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

