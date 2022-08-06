Spaceswap SHAKE Achieves Market Capitalization of $143,564.81 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $189.15 or 0.00814105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $143,564.81 and $15,993.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00621817 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015453 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap SHAKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap SHAKE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.